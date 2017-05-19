Leaky Capitol Dome Needs Repairs

The State Capitol dome has leaks, and at least one engineer said that could lead to life-threatening safety concerns. The repair plan received tentative approval from the Capitol Building Commission this week, and the Gazette-Mail reports there’s no immediate threat to people inside the Capitol building, and repairs include installing flashing at points in the exterior dome where water is entering the dome, replacing gutters and drains in the interior dome, and refinishing damaged interior panels. The repair process may take until the end of the year.