Hearing Set for Bibles in Schools Program

A group suing Mercer County schools over its “Bible in the Schools” programs has filed a response to the school system’s motion to dismiss.

Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports the Freedom from Religion Foundation Inc. filed their response in the U.S. District Court in Bluefield. A Wisconsin-based group filed the original suit in January on behalf of two parents of children who either attend or will attend Mercer County schools. The lawsuit alleges the Bible in Schools programs improperly entangles public schools into religious affairs. Lawyers representing Mercer County schools filed the dismissal last month on multiple grounds including that the original suit doesn’t attack the curriculum of Bible classes; instead, it allegedly attacks that the program exists. A hearing on the motion has been set for June 19.