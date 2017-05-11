Lawyers Ask For Water Crisis Legal Fees

Lawyers are asking for $43 million in legal fees for the work they’ve done obtaining the settlement in the water crisis. There are dozens of lawyers involved, and they’ve asked a judge to approve $2.4 million in expenses on top of the legal fees. Residents and businesses are expected to receive several million dollars too as part of the $151 million settlement with West Virginia American Water and Eastman Chemical. The Gazette-Mail reports the lawyers receive 30 percent of the first $101 million paid to victims and 25 percent of whatever from the next $50 million is paid out. The judge has yet to approve the settlement.