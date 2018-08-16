Lawmakers Will Resume Impeachment Process Monday

Senate President Mitch Carmichael will call members back at noon Monday, Aug. 20, to receive the articles of impeachment approved by the House of Delegates. Senators also will discuss and adopt rules and procedures for the trial portion of the process which will come later. Justice Robin Davis announced her retirement from the court this week. Margaret Workman and Beth Walker issued statements, saying they have no plans to resign. Allen Loughry is facing a 25-count federal indictment and is currently suspended from the court. Menis Ketchum resigned and retired at the end of July.