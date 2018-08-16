Bone Fragments Found at Construction Site
Construction workers made an atypical discovery this week while working in Oak Hill. The workers uncovered bone fragments at Plateau Medical Center in Oak Hill behind the hospital while they were doing excavation work. Police officers searched the area and collected the bones, and it’s not known yet whether the fragments are animal or human remains. The Medical Examiner’s Office will make that determination. An expansion project is underway at the hospital and work will continue through the fall.