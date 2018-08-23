Katherine Johnson to be Honored with WVSU Statue

A statue honoring a West Virginia State University graduate depicted in the film “Hidden Figures” will be unveiled at a ceremony this weekend.

The life-sized bronze statue of NASA mathematician and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient Katherine Johnson will be unveiled during the ceremony Saturday on the campus quad in Institute. Johnson turns 100 on Sunday. Astronaut Yvonne Cagle will be the keynote speaker at the free, public event. The university also is establishing an endowed scholarship in Johnson’s name. The first two recipients will be announced during the ceremony.