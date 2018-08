If you live near Valley Park in Hurricane you’ve got a new option for the dogs. Donald Adkins donated money to rebuild the park, and it will be named after Donald and his wife Linda, who passed away. She loved dogs, and is and is the inspiration behind the project. About $20,000 has been pumped in to add a new fence and give dogs some options for climbing. The disc golf area at Valley Park will remain, and the dog park will be next to that.