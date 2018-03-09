Kanawha County Schools Weigh Options for Makeup Days

The Kanawha County school system is still evaluating how to make up the nine days missed for the statewide education strike and plans to announce today whether spring break will be affected. Superintendent Ron Duerring is currently calculating the county’s bankable minutes, and WCHS TV reports once that is determined, Duerring will figure out how many actual days need to be made up. Spring break is currently scheduled April 2-6 in Kanawha County. The last day for school in Kanawha County is May 24, unless it’s extend to account for the makeup days.