Fatal Accident Victim is Identified

Traffic was detoured Wednesday because of a fatal accident, on a route that’s often heavy with truck traffic between Kanawha and Boone counties. Two women sustained non life-threatening injuries, but one person died in the wreck and she’s been identified as 30-year old Nicole Burnside of Sylvester. The Kanawha County sheriff’s office said a blue Chevrolet Cruze traveling south on Lens Creek went into the oncoming lane and struck a Ford 500. The crash killed the driver of the Chevy, severely injured the driver of the Ford, and caused less serious injuries to the passenger of the Ford. Concerns have been raised before about that stretch of road in the past.