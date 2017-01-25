Flood-Damaged Schools in Nicholas County to Consolidate

Schools are consolidating in Nicholas County. The School board there will finalize consolidation plans in March, but for now they’ve agreed to move forward with plans to merge Richwood and Nicholas County High Schools into one building, along with Richwood and Summersville Middle Schools. Richwood Middle and High School as well as Summersville Middle School were damaged by last summer’s floods. There will be a series of public hearings on the consolidation plan, and the first one is set for February 24 at Summersville Middle School.