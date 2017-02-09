Justice State Address

Gov. Jim Justice has proposed government cuts and incremental tax increases to close a projected $500 million West Virginia budget deficit next year. The newly elected Democrat also wants a 2 percent raise for classroom teachers and $1.4 billion in bonding for highway programs he says would create thousands of jobs. He made the comments last night during his State of the State address. His proposed general revenue budget unveiled Wednesday would rise to about $4.8 billion. Total spending, including federal and other dedicated funds, would be $12.9 billion. He would set aside $105 million for economic development and infrastructure investment.