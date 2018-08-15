Justice Davis Announces Retirement

After a historic impeachment vote by the West Virginia House of Delegates, Supreme Court Justice Robin Davis announced her retirement. The House of Delegates passed 11 of 14 articles of impeachment Monday and Tuesday for the four remaining Supreme Court justices. At a press conference Tuesday Justice Davis said she’s in dismay and disbelief, and feels grief for the state of West Virginia. She also said the House Judiciary Committee skipped the due process of law, and ignored the will of the people with the impeachment. Davis’ effective retirement date was Monday, August 13.