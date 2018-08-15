New Charges for Loughry, Walker Says She Won’t Resign

Federal prosecutors have issued a new indictment against suspended West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry and have added two charges. Loughry now faces 25 charges in a superseding indictment with two new counts of wire fraud. After articles of impeachment were passed on Monday, Justice Robin Davis announced her retirement. Justice Beth Walker said she she will not resign from the court following her impeachment by the House of Delegates, and will work with the legislature to support their oversight of the court’s budget in the future.