Jurors Continue Deliberations Today in Loughry Trial

The jury has its instructions in the trial of suspended Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry. Both sides made closing arguments on Wednesday. Prosecutors are trying to prove that Loughry made false statements to an FBI agent, used a state vehicle for personal use, and lied about a Cass Gilbert desk that was moved to his home. The defense contended that the case was all based on conjecture and hearsay and argued that Loughry always had a business purpose for the things he used. Jury deliberations will continue today.