WVU Medicine Offers Free Joint Replacement

A medical service organization will provide free joint replacements at West Virginia University Medicine later this year. Patients will receive free treatment, including surgery, hospitalization and pre- and post-operative care. The program is provided by Operation Walk USA. Surgeries will be performed Dec. 6 at WVU Medicine J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital. The organization has provided help to more than 700 patients. For more information, contact WVU Medicine orthopedic nurse clinician Cynthia Drummond at (304) 598-6720 or drummondcy@wvumedicine.org.