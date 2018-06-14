Former Parkways Authority Employee Enters Embezzlement Plea

A former employee of the West Virginia Parkways Authority has pleaded guilty to an embezzlement charge. 47-year old Patrick Brady Springman, of Bluefield is accused of embezzling money from the authority in his role as a messenger. Springman admitted in court that he took over $41,000 in cash from the state and used it for his own purposes between June 1, 2017 to Oct. 26, 2017. Springman has since been fired. As a messenger, Springman’s job was to pick up cash, checks and money orders paid to the Authority at various locations along the West Virginia Turnpike and make deposits at a bank in Charleston.