Jefferson Co. Family Dies From Apparent Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

The Jefferson County sheriff’s office after a family dies from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Ttwo adults, a teenager and a toddler were found dead about noon Sunday at a home on Hillcrest Drive between Leetown and Kearneysville, according to Sheriff Pete Dougherty. WCHS TV reports first responders found a strong odor and discovered the victims inside. A generator was in use at the time. The bodies were taken to a local funeral home and then were transported to Charleston to the state Medical Examiner’s Office.