Ski Resorts Get Ready to Open

West Virginia’s ski resorts are gearing up for the opening of the winter season. Snowshoe Mountain spokesman Shawn Cassell told the Gazette-Mail that the Pocahontas County resort is aiming to open some ski trails by the weekend, depending on weather conditions. In Tucker County, Canaan Valley Resort State Park plans to open an ice skating rink Thursday and a 1,200-foot-long snow tubing park Friday. Those operations will stay open through Sunday, then shut down until ski operations begin Dec. 15. Nearby Timberline Four Seasons Resort also plans a Dec. 15 opening. In Southern West Virginia, Winterplace Resort plans to open its slopes next month but has not specified an opening date.