Fired Superintendent May Sue to Get His Job Back

The West Virginia Board of Education has fired the superintendent that runs the state’s schools for blind and deaf students. Martin Keller Jr.’s attorney says Keller is planning to file a federal lawsuit to get his job back and seek punitive damages. The state school board hired Keller in August 2015 at an annual salary of $110,000. State education officials have said he was the first deaf superintendent in the schools’ history, which stretches back to 1870. The board made the unanimous vote on Friday but did not explain the reason for the firing.