Hurricane Police Dept. Hires Two
The Hurricane Police Department is getting two new officers. City council approved the two additional officers this week and WCHS TV reports Mayor Scott Edwards has asked Police Chief Mike Mullins to make the hires immediatetly. Two other officers will be moved to the department’s drug unit full-time. Right now the officers who work in the unit are on overtime for a couple shifts a week. The two new hires bring the total number of officers at the department to 18.