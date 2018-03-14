Budget Vote Set for Next Week

Charleston will vote on its new spending plan next week, and one of the things that’s potentially being added is a new ambulance. Charleston City Council members will vote next week on the new budget, and most things will stay the same. One thing that will be different is the refuse fee, going up from $15 to $18. The new ambulance is needed to keep up with growth, and part of the money for that could come from a surplus leftover from last fiscal year. The budget is up for a vote on Tuesday March 20.