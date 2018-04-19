Elder Beerman Stores to Close

All Elder Beerman stores across the country are expected to close in a matter of months. The parent company, Bon-Ton Stores Inc., filed for bankruptcy in February and announced this week that a joint group will acquire its inventory and other assets, subject to bankruptcy court approval, and then they’ll provide more details about liquidation plans and going out of business sales at its stores. Employees at the Elder-Beerman at Kanawha Mall in Kanawha City said management has informed them the store will close in 10 to 12 weeks. West Virginia has five Elder-Beerman stores, including Bridgeport, Kanawha City, Hurricane, Martinsburg and Morgantown.