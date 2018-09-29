Hepatitis A outbreak hasn’t peaked in Kanawha County

The Hepatitis A outbreak has not reached its peak in Kanawha County. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department says the rate of confirmed cases is slowing down, but you should still consider getting vaccinated. Vaccinations are still available at the Health Department and several local pharmacies. If you’ve already been vaccinated, check your records to see if it’s time for a second shot after six months. The first shot provides about 14 years of coverage. The second shot provides a lifetime of coverage.