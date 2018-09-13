Hearing Dates Set for Impeachment Trials

Despite the House’s attempt to let two Supreme Court justices off the hook, all sitting justices will face trial in October and November, as well as a justice who resigned last month. The state Senate opted to set trial dates for Chief Justice Margaret Workman, Justices Allen Loughry and Beth Walker, and former justice Robin Davis. Walker will face trial in the Senate on Oct. 1, followed by Workman on Oct. 15, Davis on Oct. 29 and Loughry on Nov. 12. Davis announced her resignation on Aug. 14, but the impeachment charges against her have not been dismissed.