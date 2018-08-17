Boone County Couple Charged with Embezzling From Youth League

Boone County deputies said two people are charged with embezzling from the Seth Midget Football League in Boone County. Eyewitness News reported Jeremy Johnson and Pamela Johnson of Bloomingrose were arrested and charged. The husband and wife served as the president and treasurer for the Seth Midget Football League from June 2014 to June 2018 and had compete access to the league’s finances, and all of the suspicious transactions took place using a debit card in the league’s name. The couple was released after posting bond.