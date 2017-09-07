Ground has Broken on Plant

– Ground has been broken on a methanol plant in West Virginia. Officials on Wednesday celebrated the start of construction on the US Methanol plant in Institute. US Methanol is relocating the facility from Brazil. Chief Executive Frank Bakker has said the company will provide methanol as feedstock for the chemical industry in the mid-Atlantic and Northeastern states. The plant is expected to have 50 permanent positions and 300 construction jobs and will open by late next year.