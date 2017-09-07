Daniel Ralph Heyman Cleared
A prosecutor says a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after repeatedly questioning U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price broke no law and isn’t being charged. A joint press release from the independent Public News Service and the Kanawha County prosecutor’s office says a review cleared Daniel Ralph Heyman (HIGH-min) of any lawbreaking. Heyman, a Charleston-based reporter for Public News Service, was arrested at the state Capitol in Charleston May 9.