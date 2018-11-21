Grand Jury Sends Down Several Indictments

In charges handed down recently by a Kanawha County grand jury, 35-year old Amanda Belcher of South Charleston was indicted on a murder charge. She was accused in May of stabbing her husband 45-year old James “Jimmy” Belcher after an argument. Grand jurors also indicted 38-year old Nathan William Smith of Elkview on a murder charge after he was accused in the death of fellow South Central Regional Jail inmate Jeffrey Craig. Authorities said the two men got into a fight, and Craig was found dead in his cell.