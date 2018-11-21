Equipment Gets A Second Chance in Schools and Libraries

Thousands of unused items like computers, monitors, keyboards and mice are being donated to the West Virginia Education Department for use in schools across the state. The state Education Department says the electronic devices were going into state surplus. But instead, they’re being rebuilt, refurbished and given to schools and libraries across the state for free. It’s part of an initiative called SecondLaunchWV. The initiative is also providing equipment to the state’s 118 public libraries. Om three years, the program has placed more than 14,000 items in 47 counties – equaling more than $5 million worth of equipment.