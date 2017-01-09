Elkview Crossings Mall to be Sold

Resolution is coming to the debate about what to do with the Elkview Crossings Mall, after flood waters washed out the access bridge last June. The shopping center will be sold at public auction. The Gazette-Mail reports Elkview Crossings Mall is scheduled for trustee’s sale at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24. Martin Perry is in charge of overseeing construction of a new culvert bridge into the mall, and confirmed the foreclosure sale. The mall has been closed and inaccessible since the massive floods, leaving about 500 people out of work. Tara Retail Group subsequently defaulted on a $13.6 million loan from U.S. Bank Association. Perry said he’s working to award a bid for the new bridge.