Huntington Police Say They’re Understaffed

After three shooting this week in Huntington, police are working to address the increase in violence. Huntington Police Captain Hank Dial said at a press conference this week that the department is undermanned with a force of 89 officers, and while the city is budgeted for 103 officers, ramping up to that level will take time, and training. In the meantime, state police troopers from other counties will be in Huntington helping with patrolling to try to cut down on the violence. Detectives are working to see which cases are connected in the recent outbreak of violence too.