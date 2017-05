If you’ve got a gift card to Gander Mountain, you’ll no longer be able to use it. The Gazette-Mail points out that after being acquired by Camping World Holdings Inc., Gander Mountain stores stopped accepting gift cards May 17. Third party retailers continued to sell the gift cards even after the store stopped accepting them. If you’ve still got a balance in your Gander Mountain gift card you can file a claim on the store’s website to be reimbursed.