Woman Faces Charges After ATV Accident

A woman injured in an ATV accident earlier this month has been arrested now and spent part of Memorial Day weekend in jail. Sarah Kenley was airlifted to the hospital after an ATV crash May 17th in Lincoln County, and state police say she may have been under the influence of drugs when it happened. Kenley had her daughter on the ride with her, and the 3-year old walked away from the accident with minor scraps and bruises. Kenley tested positive for opiates and oxycodone at the hospital, and faces charges including child neglect resulting in risk of injury, DUI, no helmet, and passengers exceeding manufacturer specifications.