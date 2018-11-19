Fugitive Captured in Beckley

A fugitive wanted in three states including West Virginia was arrested after U.S. marshals said he was found hiding under a bed. Robert Wolfenbarker was arrested late last week in Beckley after a three-month investigation. Wolfenbarker was wanted in Tennessee on multiple felony charges involving burglary and theft of a trailer containing a race car and equipment. He has more than 40 felony charges for different crimes pending in North Carolina and in Raleigh County for narcotics trafficking and fleeing.