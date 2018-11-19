WV Doctor Performs Groundbreaking Surgery

A West Virginia University surgeon has performed the state’s first robotic pediatric spinal surgery. WVU Medicine said Dr. John Lubicky used a robotic surgical guidance system to perform the procedure to treat a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue and severe scoliosis. Lubicky is chief of pediatric orthopedics at WVU Medicine Children’s. Lubicky said the robot makes it possible to perform a procedure on abnormal anatomy that would be difficult with a traditional freehand method. The patient is recovering.