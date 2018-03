Money is coming to Dunbar to help with improvements at parks and within the police department. About $50,000 is coming from the Kanawha County Commission that Dunbar will use for maintenance and upgrades at the city’s parks. Dunbar is also applying for a grant from the Kanawha County Commission public safety grant fund for a new police cruiser. The grant would be for $25,000, and then the city would chip in another $13,000 to buy the cruiser.