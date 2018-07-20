Hep A Vaccines Required for Students in Kentucky

Kanawha County students going back to school this fall need to be up-to-date on vaccines. In Kentucky, the Hepatitis A vaccine is now on the list of required shots after a change in state law to add that to the list. In West Virginia, there are no changes to the required shots, but there are specific immunization requirements for specific age groups like tetanus, MMR, and meningitis vaccines, also the Hepatitis B vaccine is required. The Hepatitis A vaccine has been required for pre-k since 2008. The CDC also recommends the Hepatitis A vaccine to young children.