Water Crisis Settlement Checks to be Mailed in August

A federal judge told attorneys involved in the West Virginia water crisis case that he wants settlement checks for simple residential claims mailed out by the end of August. There are 98,000 claims made by people, businesses and government agencies affected by the 2014 Freedom Industries chemical spill. The claims are being sorted out now to avoid duplicates. Payments on the $151 million settlement were initially scheduled to go out in September, but the plan is to make it sooner.