A food bank in McDowell County has an easier tiime of it in its warehouse thanks to a donation of a forklift. Toyota Manufacturing donated a forklift to the Five Loaves & Two Fishes Food Bank in Beckley on Friday. The food bank’s forklift broke down a few weeks ago and they needed a new one to move more than 25-thousand pounds of food per month. The Jefferds Corporation promises to help the food bank with future maintenance of the forklift.