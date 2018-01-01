Arrest Warrant Issued for Shooter Who Leaves a Man in Critical Condition

Charleston police are searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Police are searching for 47-year old Harold Battle of Charleston, who is wanted for malicious wounding in the shooting of 35-year old Brandon Hearns who was shot in the leg at about 1:15 p.m. Saturday during an argument in a third-floor apartment at Renaissance Circle. WCHS TV reports Hearns is in critical condition. Neither, Hearns nor Battle lived in the apartment building where the shooting took place. Battle has a lengthy history with the Charleston Police Department and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Battle or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or 304-348-6480.