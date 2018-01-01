Flu Season is Active in West Virginia

Many people are starting off the new year with the flu. The Kanawha County Commission is urging you to be proactive, and take preventive measures this flu season since it has started earlier, and health officials are predicting it will be worse than in the past. Kanawha County provided free flu shots to county employees and their families. Health officials say, get a flu shot, and stay home if you’re not feeling well to avoid infecting others. Flu season runs through February.