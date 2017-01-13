Raleigh Heart Doctor Faces Reprimand

A Raleigh heart clinic doctor if facing harsh words from the state medical board. The Beckley heart clinic is linked to several cases of hepatitis B and C, and the West Virginia Board of Medicine says the clinic allowed a person with no medical license to perform stress tests. The Gazette-Mail reports Dr. Thair Ali Barghouthi, president of the Raleigh Heart Clinic, admitted to the board that he delegated some of the responsibilities of stress tests to his brother, Ahmad, who had no license. The board publicly reprimanded Barghouthi, and prohibited him from delegating responsiblity again. A class action lawsuit is still in progress.