State Police Are Hiring

West Virginia State Police are accepting trooper applications. State police spokesman Maj. Reggie Patterson says tests for recruits will be held Sept. 7 and Sept. 8 at the State Police Academy in Dunbar. Applicants should bring photo identification, running shoes and appropriate exercise attire. Applications are available at any state police detachment or online. If you want to apply, you should be between the ages of 21 and 39 and have at least a high school diploma or GED.