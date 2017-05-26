FestivALL Offers Preview Weekend
FestivALL’s preview weekend kicks off tonight at Haddad Riverfront Park and continues through the weekend. It’s the first Live on Levee of the season tonight with Nashville-based soul band DeRobert and The Half-Truths and Huntington’s The M.F.B. as the opening act. Tomorrow it’s Taste-of-ALL during the day and FestivALT at night at Haddad Riverfront Park. And Sunday the FestivALL preview weekend continues with a speaker series at the community center within Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.