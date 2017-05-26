Yeager Airport Continues with Runway Repairs

Yeager Airport executives met this week to discuss repairs to the runway after a cargo plane crashed earlier this month. Temporary repairs are in place now, and director Terry Sayre said there are plans for that section to be permanently repaved soon. Crews have been haulling out contaminated dirt as part of the repair process. Two people died May 5 when the cargo plane hit the runway more than 300 feet after the beginning of the runway threshold and skidded 650 feet before falling down the hillside.