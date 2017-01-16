Fayette County Schools May Regain Some Local Control

After seven years of state control, Fayette County is on the verge of regaining partial control of its local school system. The West Virginia Board of Education voted to give Fayette’s local school board control of its schools except for the ability to replace their state-appointed superintendent, facilities or finances related to facilities. The return of partial control would take effect Feb. 6, as long as the Fayette board agrees to a memorandum of understanding with the state school board. The decision comes a month after the School Building Authority approved funding for capital improvements in Fayette County as part of a consolidation plan that would drop the number of Fayette County’s public schools from 18 to 11.