Fayette County Man Faces Charges for Child Neglect

A Fayette County man is facing charges for letting his kids live in a house filled with 50 bags of trash and animal waste. 44-year old Wayne Lee Kelly of Wriston is charged with two felony counts of gross child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury or death. WCHS TV reports deputies went into Kelly’s home on Deepwater Mountain and found trash stacked as high as 10 feet along with animal feces, bugs and molded food. Kelly’s two young children, both under the age of 10, were living in the home.

Kelly is currently in the Southern Regional Jail.