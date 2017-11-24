Four Accused of Buying Homes to Burn Them Down

A man, his ex-wife and two sons are accused of burning down two West Virginia homes and pocketing over $550,000 in insurance claims.

The Gazette-Mail reports 66-year-old Windel Lester, his ex-wife, 41-year-old Georgetta Lester, and his sons, 40-year-old Gregory A. Lester and 47-year-old James Edward Lester, were indicted on several charges, including money laundering. The indictment alleges the Lesters and others devised a scheme to defraud an insurance company by buying vacant properties, insuring them and setting them on fire. They’re accused of submitting false insurance claims and collecting funds. After allegedly receiving the insurance money, they’re accused of laundering it through at least two banks. Windel was on the board of directors of one of the banks.