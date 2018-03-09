City Leaders May Act on the Current Needle Exchange Program

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department is implementing changes to its controversial needle exchange program. Starting now a client must show identification and pick up syringes in person. In the past, clients could pick up clean needles for others, and first responders and Charleston police have raised concerns about the number of needles on the streets. The changes follow an internal review after city officials called for the program to be dismantled. Charleston Mayor Danny Jones has proposed making needle possession illegal again. Charleston City Council is expected to vote on the measure later this month.