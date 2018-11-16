Elementary School Employee is Diagnosed with Hepatitis A

A food service worker employed at a Raleigh County elementary school has a confirmed case of hepatitis A. The Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department said the confirmed case was at Ghent Elementary School. The risk to the public is low, but if you consumed food at the school between Oct.21 and Nov. 9 you should consider getting the vaccine. Hepatitis A is a routine vaccination given to children at 12 months of age, and parents should check their children’s vaccination records.